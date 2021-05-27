Nevada gaming win numbers ‘incredible,’ $1B for second month in a row

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: Showgirls pose for a photo with the first Caesars Rewards guests to play at a craps table at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Bill Wagner (3rd R) and Becky Wagner (R) at the reopening of Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on October 08, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada casinos are bouncing back financially after a year of pandemic closures. For the second month in a row, Nevada gaming properties had a monthly gaming win of more than $1 billion, up 11% when compared to April 2019 which was the year prior to the pandemic.

“The numbers are incredible. They’re off the charts,” said Michael Lawton, senior research analyst with the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

When comparing fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2020, the state gaming win is down barely 6%.

Across the state, the April gaming win was $1.04 billion. With the exception of North Las Vegas, every market in the state increased over April 2019 (prior to the pandemic shutdown).

Here was the breakdown in other areas:

Clark County – April gaming win — $865 million

Las Vegas Strip – April gaming win — $483 million

Downtown – April gaming win — $76 million

North Las Vegas – April gaming win — $26 million

Boulder Strip – April gaming win — $80 million

Slots proved to be a big winner in April bringing in the highest total in state history. The slot win was $793.7 million, and increase of 20.5%. It eclipsed the previous record of $779.6 million set in October 2007.

Casino properties, who haven’t already been given permission to operate at 100% capacity, will be allowed to do so on June 1.