Funeral service held for family of fatal North Las Vegas car crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A funeral service was held today for the victims of a deadly car crash in Las Vegas several weeks ago.

It’s been 3 weeks since the deadly crash that killed Erlinda Zacarias’ four children, 2 step children and brother.

Now friends and family are sharing an emotional day, to pay their respects and say a final goodbye to the family of 7 in a private funeral ceremony.

Adranna Saenz said her heart goes out to the mother Erlinda, as Saenz has four kids of her own.

“I feel the pain you know because I can’t imagine a thing like this to happen just like that from people who are driving crazy,” said Saenz. “”It’s sad, but at the same time it’s wonderful how the community helped them.”

Osmar Frias described his favorite memories with Fernando in school.

“I tried to play tag with him, and he liked to play tag but also liked to play hide and seek,” said Frias.

A family friend who wanted to remain unidentified said his kids and the family grew up together.

“Thanksgiving we were together, then we went hiking together so these kids I knew them. It’s very sad with what happened, but I hope with what happened, we can do something about it,” said the family friend.

He believes stricter laws should be in place for speeding drivers, and stated no one should feel the pain of losing their loved ones to something so preventable.

“If they got somebody driving over 100 miles an hour on the street, they should go to jail, don’t matter if they have power. if they have money or if they have lawyers or whatever, they should put them in jail for at least a month,” he said. “If they do that, I believe that’s going to stop some of these people doing that.”