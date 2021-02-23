Fry’s Electronics permanently closes nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — KRON4 has confirmed famed Bay Area retailer Fry’s Electronics is closing its doors permanently.

The company is expected to post closure information on its website early Wednesday morning.

Fry’s has more than two dozen stores mainly across California and Texas.

From Fry’s company website:

Fry’s Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 in Sunnyvale, California in a 20,000 square-foot location by the three Fry brothers, John, Randy, and Dave; and Kathy Kolder. Fry’s is a closely-held private company, and all of the founders are actively involved in the daily operation of the business.

Fry’s was founded as a Silicon Valley retail electronics store to provide a one-stop-shopping environment for the Hi-Tech Professional. Fry’s continues to keep hi-tech professionals supplied with products representing the latest technological trends and advances in the personal computer marketplace. Fry’s retails over 50,000 electronic items within each store, now totaling 30. There are currently 6 stores in Northern California, 8 stores in Southern California, 8 stores in Texas, 2 stores in Arizona, and 1 store each in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. The stores range in size from 50,000 to over 180,000 square feet. Fry’s also provides customers with added shopping opportunities via its website at www.frys.com.

