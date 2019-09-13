Friday the 13th will probably feel out of this world eerie with full Moon and asteroid approaching Earth

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A full Moon, an asteroid, and a Friday the 13th walk into a bar: Sounds like the start of a bad joke — right? It isn’t! Ok, the bar part isn’t real, but come Friday, this scenario will be earthlings’ reality.

Why?!

Because as if a full Moon on Friday the 13th isn’t eerie enough, NASA is also getting in the mix by tracking a massive asteroid that is expected to approach Earth!

According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), which mainly focuses on tracking asteroids that fly close to the planet, the approaching space rock is currently moving at a speed of 32,000 miles per hour.

CNEOS estimated that the asteroid is about 853 feet long. To put things into perspective, upright, it would be taller than the National Monument, which is 666-feet tall.

However, CNEOS said the asteroid which is being called 504800 (2010 CO1) would not hit Earth during its visit on Friday the 13th.

So, let’s all breathe a sigh of relief.

But what about this full Moon: Based on depictions from numerous movies produced in Hollywood, things can get pretty weird when there’s a full moon, so will that happen for us?

The event happening Friday, Sept. 13, is known as a Harvest Moon because it usually appears during the peak of the farming season.

According to the International Business Times, the upcoming full Moon is considered rare because the last time it occurred during a Friday the 13th was on June 13, 2014.

Full moon at closest proximity to earth, August 2014. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, those living on the east coast will be able to see the full Moon just after midnight. Those in the Central, Pacific, and Mountain time zones, on the other hand, will be able to enjoy the full Moon on Friday the 13th as it appears before midnight.