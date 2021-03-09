Fremont Street Experience Job Fair being held in Downtown Las Vegas on March 25

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fremont Street Experience is looking to expand its team by holding a job fair on Thursday, March 25 from 2 – 4 p.m.
Employees at Fremont Street Experience receive benefits, growth opportunities and a friendly work environment, according to the job fair announcement.
Those interested in applying for a job in the six-block entertainment district’s open-air promenade of gaming, dining, entertainment and shopping must apply online prior to arrival on the Fremont Street Experience website.
AVAILABLE POSITIONS
- SlotZilla Ride Operator
- Retail Sales Associates
- Attractions Maintenance Helper
- Custodian
- Facilities Maintenance Assistant
- Security Officer
All positions are full time and a current resume is requested for all prospective employees.