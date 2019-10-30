FREE TACOS! Taco Bell to give away Doritos Locos Taco when Trea Turner steals base in World Series

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No need to guess what you’re having for lunch today because Taco Bell wants to give everyone a FREE taco! Thanks to the World Series, the restaurant chain is giving away FREE Doritos Locos tacos from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m on Oct. 30.

The generous offer came about when Washington Nationals’ shortstop Trea Turner stole the first base of the 2019 World Series.

I’m happy my WS stolen base earned free @TacoBell tacos for everyone, but I'm excited because it also means another contribution to the @TheVFoundation #StealBasesStopCancer campaign! I'm going to add another $50K to the cause thanks to @TacoBell! https://t.co/1J2YrR8OOF — Trea Turner (@treavturner) October 25, 2019

It’s all a part of the “Steal Bases Stop Cancer” campaign. Here’s how it works: Every time Turn, a shortstop, steals a base during the World Series, money will be donated to the V Foundation (Victory Over Cancer Foundation). When Turner stole a base in the last game, thanks to Taco Bell, he added another $50,000 to the cause.

Redemption Day is coming up fast! Head to a participating Taco Bell on 10/30 to score a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 28, 2019

The free taco event is happening nationwide at participating stores. To get your free taco, visit the Taco Bell location nearest you. If you order your taco online or on the Taco Bell app you’ll be able to grab a free Doritos Loco taco any time day.

Participants are limited to one free Doritos Loco taco per person. There’s no purchase necessary, and the promotion will go on while supplies last, so go and “steal your free Doritos Locos Taco!”