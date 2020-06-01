FREE: Krispy Kreme is giving away doughnuts this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Krispy Kreme is turning National Doughnut Day into a week-long celebration.

The company is offering free doughnuts Monday, June 1 through Friday, June 5.

You can visit a participating Krispy Kreme and get a free doughnut, no purchase is necessary. You can even choose from the original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and the filled varieties. You can also get the free doughnut at the drive-thru window.

“National Doughnut Day is one of our favorite holidays to celebrate, but with days starting to blur together, we want to make sure it’s easier than ever for fans to participate,” chief marketing officer Dave Skena said.