Diapers distributed to North Las Vegas residents in need on April 7

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Baby’s Bounty is partnering with the City of North Las Vegas at the Martin Luther King Senior Center to distribute free diapers to community members in need.

During the diaper bank event on April 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Baby’s Bounty will distribute diapers and available resources to Southern Nevadan families as part of their ongoing service to the community.

Baby’s Bounty plans on expanding its services to City of North Las Vegas residents who may not be able to attend their Las Vegas or Henderson diaper banks.

The bank will be a drive-thru style bank at 2420 North Martin Luther King Boulevard and masks are required. The event will be attended by Ward 2 Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown.

To register for the event please visit this website.