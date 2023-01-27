CPR manikins can take the beating, so you don’t have to crack anyone’s ribs or trigger vomiting because you’re trying to learn CPR.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Healthy Living Institute at University Medical Center is adding additional free courses to teach hands-only CPR to adults and children.

The institute is adding additional adult classes to its schedule as more members from the Las Vegas community sign up.

The courses are free and teach the basic skills of hands-only CPR for adults and children.

“The majority of incidents of heart attacks and anything cardiac-related actually 90% happen outside of the hospital so odds are if something happens it’s going to be with a loved one,” Amy Runge, a clinical nurse at Healthy Living Institute, said.

The course uses a curriculum from the American Heart Association to help people learn the skills to save a life.

This CPR course is not intended for community members who need an official certification card.

This is just one of several free courses offered by the Healthy Living Institute. To view the schedule and register online, click this link, or call (702)-383-7353.