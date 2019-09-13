Freakling Bros. looking to hire for its scary haunts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you like to get your spooky on then this might be the perfect job for you. Freakling Bros. is hiring for its Trilogy of Terror. This is the company’s 27th year terrifying the Las Vegas valley around Halloween.

They are looking for new cast members to act in one of their three horror houses in October. If you have a passion for Halloween and feel you can be spooky enough, here is what you do to apply for a job.

You can apply at: Pizzeria Monzu, 6020 W. Flamingo Rd. #10 on Sat., Sept. 14 and Sat., Sept. 21 starting at noon. You can find a link here to their online application.

By the way, Freakling Bros. provides costumes, training and makeup to those who are hired. They will open at the Grand Canyon Shopping Center on Oct. 4.