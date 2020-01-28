Frank Sinatra’s golden toilets fetch thousands

ATLANTIC CITY — Items from legendary singer Frank Sinatra’s executive suite inside the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City were sold this past weekend.

Ol’ Blue Eyes’ Italian marble and gold-seated toilets were some of the most popular items. One sold for more than $4,000. The basic version, without the gold seat, sold for $1,800.

Steve Wynn opened the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City in 1980. He scoured the world to decorate the suite specially for Sinatra who sang there for years. No one was allowed to stay in the suite except for the singer.

You can also check out some Sinatra items in downtown Las Vegas at the Golden Nugget and Golden Gate casino.