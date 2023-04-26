LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Fort Mohave man is facing a felony charge of sexual misconduct with a minor after his stepdaughter said he had been molesting her for the past five years, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Jonathan Thomas Prescott, 35, of Fort Mohave, Arizona, was arrested April 12 on the charge after deputies spoke to the stepdaughter and her mother at the Valley View Medical Center in Fort Mohave.

The daughter, 18, who is described as autistic with learning disabilities in a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, was given a pregnancy test and told her mother that Prescott was the “father of the baby,” according to the post.

She also told her mother that Prescott had been “engaging in sexual contact with her since the age of 13.”

The post also said the mother told detectives she found “several inappropriate photos of her daughter on one of Prescott’s online accounts.”

Detectives spoke with the victim, who confirmed the information reported by the mother.

An online search Wednesday showed that Prescott was being held at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

The post by the sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.