LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In advance of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, here is an updated timeline of lane closures for the track paving of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

The paving will happen in two parts starting July 12.

Work for wave one begins at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 to 9 a.m. through Friday, July 14 at the intersection of Sands Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. There will be no through traffic eastbound on Spring Mountain Road or westbound on Sands Avenue.

Traffic traveling eastbound on Spring Mountain Road will not be able to continue through the intersection at Las Vegas Boulevard onto Sands Avenue. Eastbound traffic on Spring Mountain Road will be able to turn north and south onto Las Vegas Boulevard.

Westbound traffic on Sands Avenue will not be able to continue through the intersection at Las Vegas Boulevard onto Spring Mountain Road. Westbound traffic on Sands Avenue will be able to turn north on Las Vegas Boulevard. Westbound traffic on Sands Avenue will not be able to turn south on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Access to Palazzo at the Venetian Resort will be available from Las Vegas Boulevard or to westbound traffic on Sands Avenue. Wynn South Gate Drive will be accessible to westbound traffic on Sands Avenue.

Northbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will be able to turn west onto Spring Mountain Road. Northbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will not be able to turn east onto Sands Avenue. Northbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will be able to continue northbound through the intersection.

Southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will be able to turn west onto Spring Mountain Road. Southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will not be able to turn east on Sands Avenue. Southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will be able to continue southbound.

For wave two, work will begin on the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Las Vegas Boulevard from 9 p.m. on Monday, July 24 until 9 a.m. on Friday, July 28. There will be no through traffic westbound on Sands Avenue or eastbound on Spring Mountain Road.

Traffic headed westbound on Sands Avenue will not be able to continue through the intersection at Las Vegas Boulevard onto Spring Mountain Road. Westbound traffic on Sands Avenue will be able to turn north and south onto Las Vegas Boulevard.

Eastbound traffic on Spring Mountain Road will not be able to continue through Las Vegas Boulevard. Eastbound traffic on Spring Mountain Road will be able to turn south on Las Vegas Boulevard. Eastbound traffic on Spring Mountain Road will not be able to turn north on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Northbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will be able to turn east on Sands Avenue. Northbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will not be able to turn west onto Spring Mountain Road. Northbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will be able to continue northbound through the intersection.

Southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will be able to turn east onto Sands Avenue. Southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will not be able to turn west onto Spring Mountain Road. Southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will be able to continue southbound.

Please note that the schedule is subject to change.

For more information about the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, please visit the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix website.