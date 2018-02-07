Former UNLV football player pleads guilty in sex trafficking case

Former UNLV football player Richard Mapp pleaded guilty in a human sex trafficking case Wednesday, according to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

Mapp, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse, neglect or endangerment and one count of pandering. According to the criminal information, Mapp abused a child by inducing her to engage in prostitution between Sept. and Nov. of 2017.

Mapp played as a football receiver for UNLV in the early 2000s.

“My office has made it a priority to protect the most vulnerable in our communities, and today’s guilty plea is another example of these efforts,” said Adam Laxalt. “I’m proud of the investigators and prosecutors in my office for working with the Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force to advance their mission and protect victims of crime.”

Mapp is facing a total of 11 years in prison and must register as a sex offender. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 14.