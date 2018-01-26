Former UNLV football player faces charges in human sex trafficking case

Richard James Mapp, 36, of Las Vegas, is facing numerous charges connected to human sex trafficking crimes.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced the filing of a criminal complaint for the crimes of kidnapping of a minor in the first degree, sex trafficking of a child under the age of 18 years of age, living from the earnings of a prostitute, and abuse, neglect or endangerment of a child.

“­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­My office will always protect our human trafficking survivors by pursuing justice on their behalf,” said Laxalt. “Human trafficking continues to be a problem that plagues our communities, and is one my office will continue to combat on many fronts.”

According to Nevada’s attorney general’s office, the alleged crimes were committed between Sept. and Nov. 2017. Mapp played football as a receiver for the University of Nevada Las Vegas in the early 2000s.

The complaint alleges that Mapp kidnapped a minor child in Nevada and transported her to California for the purpose of engaging her in prostitution. Mapp has been arraigned on these criminal charges in the Las Vegas Justice Court and is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

The investigation of this case was a joint effort by the Office of the Nevada Attorney General and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecution Unit is prosecuting this case.

