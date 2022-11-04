LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels demanded more than $1 million in taxpayer funds months after his September resignation, according to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office.

The governor’s office alleged Friday that Daniels demanded the money “for what he felt was an unjust ending to his time as director,” according to a statement.

Daniels’ resignation as NDOC director was announced by Gov. Sisolak on Sept. 30, one week after an inmate and convicted murderer escaped from custody and eluded police for five days. The inmate was gone for several days before the prison noticed he was missing, and they waited several more days to alert the public.

The governor’s Chief of Staff Yvanna Cancela released a statement Friday morning:

Daniels’ termination was directly and solely related to serious performance issues which reached the breaking point when he allowed the escape of convicted murderer Porfirio Duarte-Herrera. Despite any attempts by Daniels to distract, shift blame, or rewrite the timeline of events, the truth is under Daniels’ leadership, the Governor’s Office received conflicting and sometimes incorrect information from different sources and was frustrated by the lack of clear communication regarding the escape of a convicted murderer from NDOC. What is indisputable now, is that NDOC did not discover the convicted murderer’s escape until days after it occurred. Upon learning this, it was clear to us in the Governor’s Office that there had been a major failure of basic security and protocols such as conducting inmate counts. As a result, a convicted murderer was in our community for six days before being recaptured. These events were — and remain — unacceptable. Nevertheless, in an apparent attempt at financial gain and to deflect from appropriate concerns raised regarding his response to allowing a convicted murderer escape, Daniels has formally alleged hostility from a member of my staff. The complaint was forwarded to the appropriate agency as required by law, and that agency engaged an independent third-party to conduct an investigation. The investigation and its findings are legally confidential. Should any further legal action be taken, we will vigorously defend against those claims. Yvanna Cancela, Chief of Staff to Gov. Steve Sisolak

Daniels has not filed a legal claim and instead “seeks to distract from his performance,” the office said.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the Southern Desert Correctional Center when he escaped on Friday, Sept. 23.

8 News Now Investigators first reported about his escape around 11 a.m. Tuesday. NDOC officials then released a statement hours later confirming his escape. Later that day, they said he had actually escaped on Friday.

He was not recaptured until the following Wednesday evening while he had been about to board a bus to Tijuana. An employee at the bus stop recognized Duarte-Herrera and called 911.

Duarte-Herrera escaped in one of the most recent NDOC failures exposed by the 8 News Now Investigators, including a December riot in a medium-security prison, inmate suicides leading to the resignation of the medical director, and a corrections officer accused of injuring a restrained inmate.

Daniels claimed in a news conference Friday morning that a representative from the governor’s office wanted him to change the timeline regarding Duarte-Herrera’s escape after the inmate was captured, but he refused and filed a whistleblower complaint.

“I was not going to change or add information that was not factual,” Daniels said. “I did not cover up anything. The governor’s office sought to prevent the facts of this incident ever being made public.”

Daniels was later told that he would be fired if he did not resign, he said.

“A false narrative previously communicated by the governor and his staff enabled egregious statements to be published,” Daniels said. “I was accused of not informing law enforcement of the escape of Porfirio Duarte Herrera… Governor Sisolak publicly suggested that he had concerns there was a cover-up to hide that escape.”

You can read the full statement from the governor’s office above.