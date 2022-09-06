LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III who is accused of driving under the influence at more than 150 mph and crashing into another car, killing Tina Tintor and her dog, Max, is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing that has been postponed four times.

Ruggs, 23, is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing that is expected to address his bond and what level of monitoring he should be on, along with other topics.

Ruggs is accused of driving under the influence at 156 mph and crashing into Tina Tintor and her dog causing her car to catch fire killing them both on Nov. 2, 2021. Ruggs’ girlfriend was also in the car with him and sustained serious injuries, according to police.

In July, a judge ruled that the results of a blood-alcohol test taken from Ruggs will be allowed as evidence in his deadly DUI case after his attorneys argued that there was no probable cause for the police to obtain a warrant to draw Rugg’s blood following the crash.

Henry Ruggs III (left) appears in a Las Vegas courtroom on July 12, 2022. (KLAS)

Rugg was charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily injury. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count for possession of a firearm while under the influence.

According to court records, Ruggs blood-alcohol level was 0.161 which is two times the legal limit.