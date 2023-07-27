LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas probation officer was arrested after a woman in the Clark County Detention Center told officers he sexually assaulted her while he was her parole officer in 2020, documents said.

On Feb. 8, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers were called after an officer at CCDC overheard the victim telling someone over the phone that her probation officer had raped her before she was taken to the facility, documents said.

While on probation in 2020, the victim had to have surgery. During her recovery from that surgery, she was given fentanyl and morphine for pain management, the report stated. Because she was in recovery, Allery Marquez Espino, her supervising probation officer, had to do site checks in the hospital.

Allery Marquez Espino. Source: LVMPD

The report stated that while Marquez Espino was at the hospital, the conversations between him and the victim turned “mutually flirtatious,” the victim told police. She told police that Marquez Espino sent her a WhatsApp link and told her to download it so the two could talk more.

The victim told police that their conversations over WhatsApp were sexual in nature. She told police that she had sent Marquez Espino a photo of herself in lingerie and that Marquez Espino had sent her a picture of his penis.

According to the report, Marquez Espino told the victim that he wanted to “sneak into” the hospital to have sex with her. The report stated that he described wanting to “tie [the victim] up and choke her during the sex.”

She told police that she suggested to Marquez Espino that he should come to the hospital and pretend to do a probation check on her. The report stated that he agreed, and after the nurse completed her rounds, Marquez Espino got into the hospital bed and penetrated the victim while in his patrol officer uniform.

The report stated that the victim told police that at a later date, she saw Marquez Espino “in plain clothes” walk past her window and “peeking in to try to see her.” She told police that Marquez Espino told her he was going to request a new probation officer for her so they could continue the relationship.

According to the report, once the victim had her medication dosage lowered and she was “in the right state of mind,” she believed the relationship wasn’t right, and that she had been taken advantage of.

The report stated that the victim was given a new parole officer. She told police that she checked in with the new officer on an online portal to avoid personal contact with him, as she was worried she may “be victim to another rape” because the new officer was selected by Marquez Espino.

According to the report, the new parole officer conducted a random home visit and could not find the victim. She refused to give her new address to the officer because she was worried he would give it to Marquez Espino.

The report stated that the victim told the new officer that Marquez Espino had raped her, and the officer reported the incident to the Nevada Parole and Probation Human Resources. The victim was then arrested for violating her parole.

The victim’s mother told police that the victim had given her tablet to Parole and Probation during their investigation but had logged in on a separate device and believed the files and documents she provided as evidence were “missing.”

According to the report, the victim was promised that she would only have female probation officers moving forward. She was later assigned to another male probation officer, police said.

Marquez Espino was arrested on July 24. He was no longer a parole officer at the time of his arrest.

When asked about his former job as a parole officer, he told police that there was an investigation conducted by human resources around the time of his resignation but that he did not remember what the investigation was about.

The report stated that when Espino was asked about his relationship with the victim, he told police that he “did not recall” the victim. He then asked to have a lawyer present.

Marquez Espino faces one charge of a law enforcement officer engaging in sexual conduct with a person who is under arrest or detained. He is no longer in custody and his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 31.