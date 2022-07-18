LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was sentenced to prison for a fraud scheme involving the sale of stolen vehicles from rental companies and private brokers.

Brandon Christopher Kang, 30, an Arizona resident living in Las Vegas at the time of the crime, was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release subsequent a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft.

From July 2016 to July 2017, Kang, along with several coconspirators, were fraudulently renting vehicles from various companies using fake identities and would later sell them after manufacturing false titles, bills of sale, and other documents.

The team would advertise the stolen vehicles at a fraction of their market value and would require buyers to pay either cash or cashier’s checks. In total, more than $250,000 was stolen from victims.