Former 49ers star Dana Stubblefield found guilty of rape

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Former San Francisco 49er Dana Stubblefield has been found guilty of rape, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

The jury found Stubblefield guilty of an assault that happened in 2015 at his home in Morgan Hill.

According to court documents, the developmentally disabled victim was interviewing for a babysitting job on April 9, 2015, when the incident occurred.

The case was tied up for years in legal arguments centering on Jane Doe’s mental capacity.

The verdict declared Stubblefield was guilty of rape by force, menace or fear, and guilty of using a firearm in commission of the crime.

His attorneys had called the charges ‘absolutely ridiculous’ and said the accusations were motivated by money.

Stubblefield was placed in custody after the verdict was read.

He could face 15-years to life in prison after sentencing and is due back in court on August 29.

Stubblefield, who is 49-years-old, spent seven seasons with the 49ers, three with Washington, and one with the Raiders. He made three Pro Bowls and once was All-Pro.

Latest Stories: