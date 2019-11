(CNN) — Ford is rolling out a new style of Mustang for the first time in 55 years. The company unveiled the electric Mustang Mach-E SUV Sunday night.

The Mach-E can go from zero to 60 mph in roughly 3.5 seconds.

Unlike most electric cars, this Mustang will come with a distinctive sound like its other models are known for. Ford designers say sound is an important part of the Mustang experience.

The Mustang Mach-E is expected to be available in late 2020. Prices range from $45,000 to $60,000.