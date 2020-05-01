For some, Pandemic brings on intense dreams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pandemic has brought on restless nights for some people, while others are experiencing intense dreams about the virus.

The dreams are all across the spectrum from zombies, to the apocalypse, to superheroes.

In a Harvard survey, more than 2,000 people described 5,000 COVID-19 related dreams in the last month:

“There are lot of these ‘Oh my God’ I have it and maybe ‘I’m going to die’ and then there are lot of dreams that have metaphors for the virus with bugs attacking the dreamer,” said Dr. Deirdre Barrett, dream researcher, Harvard University.

She says most Americans are having general-anxiety dreams while healthcare workers are experiencing more post-traumatic type nightmares.