LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Here’s a twist on the traditional surf and turf meal. A Las Vegas food truck, The Raider Claw, serves a deep-fried lobster tail and steak meal with corn and potatoes and it’s one of their best sellers.

The truck also serves crab legs, sausage, and fries with toppings. Owners Robert Kimbrough and Barbara Johnson started the business two years ago. Robert said he came up with the name in a dream. The couple hopes to branch out to a fixed restaurant location in the future.

In the meantime, you can find the truck at Centennial Hospital Tuesdays through Saturdays from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. as well as other locations around the valley. You can also find them on Instagram @TheRaiderClaw. Prices range from $28 to $49.