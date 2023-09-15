LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week’s Food Truck Friday is focused on tacos and a family-owned business called Slanging Tacos.

According to owner and chef Nery Haro, the business started after he and his wife lost their jobs during the pandemic closures. They began the business by selling tacos from their garage in 2020 and then moved into a food truck which now travels around the Las Vegas Valley.

While the truck is known for tacos, it also sells homemade chips, salsas, sliders and Mexican drinks. Chef Nery said they included “slanging” in their name because it means to hustle and that’s precisely what they do when they cook.