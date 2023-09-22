LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — They’re small and scrumptious and come with freshly cooked with numerous flavored toppings.

DonutNV is featured in this week’s Summer Food Truck series. The truck serves mini-doughnuts with your choice of flavors which can be anything from Fruity Pebbles to Lucky Charms or even Gummy worms. There is also freshly made lemonade served daily.

“Neither of us have any background in the food industry but we love working together so here we are,” said owner Scott Bacon.

You can follow them on Instagram @donutnvlasvegasnv1