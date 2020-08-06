Food prices spike at grocery stores amid pandemic, relief not likely until end of year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since the pandemic started, prices at supermarkets have been increasing a rate faster than ever.

Big fluctuations in food prices began in March, when the coronavirus pandemic started shutting down the economy. The biggest increases have been seen in meat, seafood and egg prices.

From February to June, meat and poultry prices jumped 11%, beef and veal experienced the largest spike with prices going up 20%, followed by egg prices which spiked 10% while cereals and fresh vegetables increased by 4%.

The data comes from the Bureau of Economic Analysis which tracks personal consumption expenditures to measure inflation.

While there currently is no shortage of food, supply chains to grocery stores have been disrupted by the pandemic.

Major meat processors shuttered months ago when employees got sick and operations have since slowed to due to new safety practices which has tightened the country’s supply.

The USDA predicts food at-home prices are expected to retreat from highs reached as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 by the end of 2020 and converge closer to historical trends over the course of 2021.