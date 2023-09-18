LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The long-awaited Miami-inspired Fontainebleau Las Vegas announced its grand opening will be in mid-December and the resort has begun taking room reservations.

According to the Fontainebleau Las Vegas website, room rates start around $500 for the grand opening night, and last week the property announced it was going to begin hiring more than 6,000 workers.

The 67-story property, which is in its final stages of construction, will open on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, pending regulatory approvals, according to a news release Monday morning.

Ahead of the opening, guests can book their stay at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, which will eventually feature 36 restaurants that are new to the Las Vegas market, Lapis Spa which includes an infrared sauna and a salt cave, a fitness center, 96,000 square feet of boutique retail space, and a six-acre pool district, along with more than half-a-million square feet of meeting space.

It has been a long haul for Fontainebleau Las Vegas to reach this point. It began when the project was first announced in 2005 but then followed by a bankruptcy and sale of the unfinished property a few years later. Eventually, the property was reacquired by the Fontainebleau developer.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas casino floor rendering. (Credit: Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

“For almost 70 years, the Fontainebleau brand has challenged boundaries and expectations,” says Mr. Soffer. “With Fontainebleau Las Vegas, we have transcended aspiration and set the stage for a new era of luxury hospitality defined by innovation, sophistication, and opulence, with an inextricable link to our roots at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. This building represents a remarkable new chapter in our storied legacy and will be a beacon for those seeking to indulge in the unforgettable.”