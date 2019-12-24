Follow Santa during global journey with NORAD’s famous tracker

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.— Volunteers answer phones and emails during annual NORAD Tracks Santa event on Peterson AFB, CO December 24, 2018. Last year NTS had more than 1,600 volunteers answering 125,000 phone calls, 2,000 emails and 7,450 on-star requests from children around the world asking where Santa is at and when will he arrive at their house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow/RELEASED)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s one of our favorite Christmas pastimes: we’re talking the famous NORAD Santa tracker! Families around the world are tracking him during his journey, making sure they’re in bed when he arrives on their doorstep (or rather chimney).

You can find the tracker here.

The tradition began in 1955 when a child accidentally misdialed NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She thought she was calling Santa, and Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup played along. He told the young girl they would ensure Santa’s safe passage from the North Pole to all the corners of the globe.

Courtesy: NORAD

NORAD was formed in 1958 and continued the legacy.

Those who wish to follow jolly Old St. Nick’s journey can give the NORAD Tracks Santa hotline or follow along on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram, as well as the website.

NORAD reports nearly 15 million unique visitors from more than 200 and territories around the world visit the tracker each year.