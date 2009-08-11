Follow Channel 8 on Twitter

Want to stay in touch with the latest Las Vegas headlines or follow Channel 8 reporters, anchors, photographers and producers? We’ve assembled a Twitter army to cover events as they happen in Las Vegas, posted real-time to the world’s fastest growing social network.
Are you new to Twitter? You can learn more about the service, how it works, how people use it, and more on Twitter’s about page.
- @8NewsNOW – Main Twitter account
Reporters/Anchors
- @paulafrancis8 – Paula Francis
- @EyeonHealth – Eye on Health (Paula Francis)
- @Gr8Anchor – Dave Courvoisier
- @denisevaldez – Denise Valdez
- @pjoncich – Paul Joncich
- @KirstenJoyce – Kirsten Joyce
- @BrianLoftus8 – Brian Loftus
- @sports8 – Chris Maathuis
- @teddflorendo – Tedd Florendo
- @sherryswensk – Sherry Swensk
- @patranya – Patranya Bhoolsuwan
- @SharieJohnson_ – Sharie Johnson
- @Joe_Bartels – Joe Bartels
- @SKanigher – Steve Kanigher
- @BrianBrennanTV- Brian Brennan
- @LaurenRozyla – Lauren Rozyla
- @ScottyDReports- Scott Daniels
- @Vanessa_Murphy – Vanessa Murphy
- @Karen8newsnow – Karen Castro
- @DemetriaObilor – Demetria Obilor
- @8NewsNowMichael – Michael Stevens
- @PatrickWalker – Patrick Walker
- @MauricioMarinTV – Mauricio Marin
I-Team Reporters/Photographers
- @g_knapp – George Knapp
- @Chieftog – Matt Adams
- @investig8vegas – Kyle Zuelke
- @ch8shooter – Bill Roe
Photographers
- @Zam8 – Mark Zamora
- @tzphotog – Tim Zeitlow
- @phojokash – Kash Cashell
- @cr8tiveye – Henry Takai
- @mmucam – Mark Mutchler
- @ch8newsphotog – Chris Benka
- @KLASphotogNICK – Nick Pantazi
- @c_jcarrera – Jonathan Carrera
- @BarryWongTV – Barry Wong
Producers
- @rebeccanicolle – Rebecca Krshul
- @Steflady427 – Stephanie Eisenberg
- @I_Russell – Ian Russell
- @Cgalon – Christina Galon
- @AliciaEmCee – Alicia Corso
- @katiaA07 – Katia Aiello
- @MsShaynaT – Shayna Hayes
- @kodystover – Kody Stover
- @Chrissy8NewsNow – Chrissy Ammer
- @Bryan_Friesen – Bryan Friesen
Other
- @SteveSebelius – Steve Sebelius, Political Analyst
- @8ops – Tim Foley, Chief Engineer
- @GDemo – Guy DeMarco, Content Editor
- @cisow77 – Jonathan Cisowski, Content Editor
- @dpwtv – David Weiner, Editor
- @chrisway – Chris Way, Director of Digital Media
- @JipMix – James Patricio, Technical Services Technician
- @btryn – Barrett Tryon, Social Media Editor