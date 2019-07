The Aviators return home Thursday night to begin a five-game homestand against Sacramento.

There are a lot of great places to watch games out at Las Vegas Ballpark, we’ve checked out the suites, the berm, but one of the favorite spots is left field, where fans must pay attention non-stop.

In the latest edition of ‘Flyin High’ 8 News Now hung out with the fans in left field to get their perspective where plenty of baseballs visit the vicinity.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Ron Futrell has the story.