Flute-playing Traffic Anchor’s “Home Means Nevada”

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – As Governor Steve Sisolak continues urging Nevadans to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, 8NewsNow Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum took some time in Friday morning’s Good Day Las Vegas newscast to once again break out his flute.

He played our state song, “Home Means Nevada” and repeated the Governor’s remarks: “If #HomeMeansNevada to you, please #StayHomeForNevada.”

A week ago, Tannenbaum performed the song “Tomorrow” (from the Broadway musical “Annie”), with many viewers telling him they appreciate him sharing his talents during the news – and helping raise all our spirits in this difficult time.

Nate says the positive response to his flute playing has been gratifying.

He also says that a few decades ago, 4th graders throughout the state studied Nevada’s history as part of their curriculum. According to Nate, some students would send actual letters (before email took over!) to local tv anchors inviting them to their schools’ Nevada Day assemblies. He recalls elaborate shows with students dressing up as historical figures and showing off what they’d learned about the Silver State.

Tannenbaum notes that after he played “Home Means Nevada” this morning, he’s seen comments on social media from grown-ups who remember those same long-ago lessons.

Please stay with 8NewsNow, not only for all the information you need to get through this crisis – but also for uplifting stories that you’re welcome to share – because we’re all #InThisTogether.