Flu season is underway

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting five flu cases as of last week. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu activity remains low but will increase in the coming months.

Last flu season as many as 43 million people got sick.

Doctors say those most at risk are babies and older people.

While some people who get vaccinated may still get the flu, there is a data showing that vaccinations makes the illness less severe, helping to prevent serious complications. It’s recommended to get the vaccine by the end of October.

“That’s when the flu really starts to get bad and even after the vaccine it takes a few weeks to build immunity,” said Dr. Elissa Rubin, Happy and Healthy Pediatrics.

The CDC reports almost 150 million flu vaccines have been distributed.

Dr. Rubin says don’t believe the common misconception that the shot can give you the flu. She says, “It is impossible. It is a dead part of a virus in the vaccine and it cannot cause any illness.

“Most common side effects we do see is feeling run down for a day after getting the vaccine because your body is building immunity. Sometimes you get a red, swollen arm at the site of injection.”

There are ways to prevent the spread of the flu such as covering your mouth when you sneeze, clean your hands often, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

If you would like more information on where to get a flu shot, click this link.