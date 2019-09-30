Flu Season 2019-20: Southern Nevada Health District offers flu vaccine

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District will help residents prepare for the 2019-20 flu season by offering the flu vaccine at its immunization clinics and community clinics and pharmacies across the Valley.

Several vaccines have been approved for the season, including vaccines specifically created for people age 65 and older and with egg allergies. If you have a question regarding which vaccine works best for you, contact your health provider.

Vaccines are recommended for people age 6 months and older but are especially important for:

Pregnant women

People over the age of 65

Anyone with a chronic medical condition like heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease or respiratory problems

People caring for babies under 6 months of age

The cost for a vaccine is covered by most insurance providers with no copay. You can receive them at one of the district’s following clinics:

Main Public Health Center: 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

East Las Vegas Public Health Center: 560 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas

Southern Nevada Health District Henderson Clinic: 874 American Pacific Dr., Henderson (by appointment only)

Mesquite Public Health Center: 830 Hafen Lane, Mesquite (by appointment only)

Patients are asked to arrive by 4 p.m. to allow for processing.

For more information, please visit the district’s Immunization Program Flu Vaccine Clinic page or call 702-759-0850. For flu vaccine key facts, head over to the CDC’s website.