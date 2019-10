Floyd the mastiff was rescued off a hiking trail in Utah on Sunday. Floyd and his owner hiked the Grandeur Peak trial but Floyd became exhausted to the point he couldn’t walk out. The 3-year-old dog wouldn’t budge and temperatures were quickly dropping.

According to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, the 190-pound dog had to be carried out. They said he “was a good boy and was happy to be assisted.”

The whole rescue took around four hours.