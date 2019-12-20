Florida man who once spent Christmas without gas paid it forward to pay utility bills for 36 families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People always talk about paying it forward, but one Florida man isn’t just talking the talk; he’s also walking the walk. Michael Esmond just made some families in his neighborhood very joyful this holiday season!

Esmond who owns Gulf Breeze Pools and Spa paid off the utility bills for 36-families in Gulf Breeze, Florida near Pensacola. The people he chose to help were at risk of having their power disconnected.

Esmond said he spent $4,600 to give his neighbors “a happier Christmas and take a little bit of stress out.”

“I was hoping I could set a standard for companies that are about the size of mine where, you know, we’re not [rich], but we can still do something and give something back,” Michael Esmond, business owner.

Esmond says he knows what it’s like to fall on hard times and be unable to pay the bills.

Instead of receiving late notices– the families received cards notifying the 36 households of Esmond’s act of kindness. Esmond hopes his generosity this Christmas will inspire other people to do good as well.