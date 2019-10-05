Florida disabled dog goes missing when car is stolen

This photo provided by Wanda D. Ferrari on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, shows a missing husky mix dog named Zorra in Oakland Park, Fla. Animal rescue groups are helping the owner Wanda Ferrari find her disabled dog after her car was stolen with the dog inside. Zorra uses a pink wheelchair to walk because its back legs are paralyzed. (Wanda D. Ferrari via AP)

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (AP) — Florida animal rescue groups are helping a woman find her beloved disabled dog after her car was stolen with the husky mix inside.

WFOR-TV reports Wanda Ferrari had left the car running with the air conditioning on for her dog Zorra while she popped into a Dollar Tree store in Oakland Park, Florida.

Zorra uses a pink wheelchair to walk because its back legs are paralyzed. But the 13-year-old dog was lying on a pillow in the backseat and not in the wheelchair when the 2005 blue Volvo station wagon was taken.

Ferrari says the dog is her constant companion as she deals with a breast cancer recurrence.

Rescue group Abandoned Dogs of Everglades hired a pet detective and is now offering a $2,000 reward for returning the dog.