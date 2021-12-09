Flight arrivals at McCarran airport delayed due to weather

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of flights arriving at McCarran International Airport are experiencing delays of up to two and a half hours due to weather-related issues.

According to airport officials, a pacific storm coming through the west has been producing cloudy skies, winds, colder temperatures, and light showers and impacting flights. The following airlines are experiencing flight delays into McCarran:

Southwest

Allegiant

Delta

Frontier

United

American

Spirit

Most flight departures are on time.

Check back for updates.