Fleury out for personal reasons, illness in family

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights have recalled goalkeeper Garret Sparks from the Chicago Wolves on an “emergency basis.” The Knights told 8 News Now that goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury is out for “personal reasons.” Fleury has returned to his home in Quebec because of an unknown illness in his family. No timetable has been given for his return.

Malcolm Subban was in the nets Monday in the Knights 4-2 loss at Dallas. The loss dropped the Golden Knights to 11-11-4 on the season. Sparks has appeared in 38 NHL games with a 14-18-2 record. The Knights play at Nashville Wednesday.