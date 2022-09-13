Flash flooding warning radar along US 93 north of Las Vegas (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a flash flood warning on Tuesday, Sept. 13 until 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning for those traveling on US 93 north of Las Vegas and across Lincoln County.

Heavy thunderstorms, rain, lightning, and wind gusts of 40+mph are expected within the area.

Other locations impacted include Coyote Springs, Elgin, and Kane Springs Road, according to the NWS-Las Vegas.

As of 10 p.m., the heaviest rain and storms have been in Lincoln County and northeast Clark County in Moapa and Mesquite.