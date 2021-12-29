Flags to fly at half-staff around US on day of funeral for former US Sen. Harry Reid

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A nationwide honor has been ordered by President Joe Biden for the funeral of former Nevada Senator Harry Reid, who died Tuesday at 82, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Presidential Proclamation of Death calls for all United States flags be “flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds.” As a symbol of respect, the honor also includes flags be flown at half-staff on all military posts and naval stations and all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the country.

The proclamation references Reid’s humble beginnings in the town of Searchlight, Nevada, and his rise to becoming one of the greatest Senate Majority Leaders in American history, “he was a man of action, a man of his word — guided by faith, loyalty and unshakeable resolve,” President Biden states.

Proclamation of Death issued by the White House, Dec. 29, 2021 on the death of Harry Reid

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak also ordered flags lowered to half-staff in honor of the former U.S. Senator. Sisolak’s executive order notes Reid’s fierce advocacy on issues from solar energy to immigration reform and how he was instrumental in the passing of the Affordable Care Act, the law that provided a more equitable healthcare system including medical insurance for those with pre-existing conditions.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff through the date of former Sen Harry Reid's funeral. #8NN https://t.co/Xga8qSs8CE pic.twitter.com/wa91ZuoO1q — David Charns (@davidcharns) December 29, 2021

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid is being remembered by Democrats as well as Republicans as a skilled dealmaker who was both strong and compassionate.

Reid led the Senate under two presidents, Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Barack Obama.

In a statement on Tuesday, President Biden who had also served with Reid in the Senate expressed admiration for his leadership saying he was among “the all-time great Senate Majority Leaders in our history.”