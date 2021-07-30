Five suspects arrested in moving scam spanning Nevada, Florida

As part of a multi-agency investigation, authorities have arrested five people accused of running a moving scam in two states, including here locally.

Their names are as follows:

Oz Malka, 48

Aviv Mordechai, 42

Mario Samson, 48

Ashley Roybal, 30

Eric Gilleland, 25

The suspects face the following charges:

Extortionate collection of debt

Conspiracy to commit extortionate collection of debt

Fraud by deceit through enterprise

Theft-$25,000 – $100,000

Conspiracy to commit theft – $25,000 – $100,000

According to the report, in December 2020, detectives with Metro and other agencies across the country began investigating a scheme being carried out by employees of several moving companies and brokerage firms nationwide. One of these was Las Vegas company Konami Moving and Storage.

The scheme involved unsuspecting victims hiring the moving companies after agreeing to a low-cost moving rate and signing a contract.

Once the companies received the signed contracts, and the victims allowed the companies access to their personal property, employees would demand the victims sign a new contract for a much higher price. If they didn’t, they’d risk losing their property.

Authorities say, if the victim did not pay the new price, the employees would in some cases steal the victims’ household goods and sell them.

Metro is asking anyone who believes they were a victim of this scam to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.