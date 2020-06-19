Five Below stores opening in Las Vegas on June 26

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five Below announced their Las Vegas stores will reopen on June 26.

The store posted on their website they are ready to welcome guests when “federal, state, and local ordinances deem it safe.”

Store locations in Las Vegas opening on June 26 are as follows:

Francisco Center – 2540 E. Desert Inn Road Call store for more information at (725) 209-5975

Centennial Center – 7971 W. Tropical Parkway Call store for more information at (725) 209-4587

Silverado Ranch – 9833 S. Eastern Avenue Call store for more information at (725) 209 – 4577

– 9833 S. Eastern Avenue

“we’re soo ready! let’s kickstart fun again! tons of fun, tiny prices, & our stores are clean & safe…so you can worry less, for way less! u ready too? just go!” said the Five Below Facebook post.

“we’ve got safety covered so you can let go and have fun again!” posted on Five Below website.

When you visit, these are steps the store says they are taking to keep you and their crew safe:

Our wow crew follows rigorous cleaning routines using a disinfectant, focusing particularly on high-touch surfaces like shopping baskets, registers, and door handle. Social distancing reminders. “Five is always cool but 6 feet apart is best.” We’ve rearranged our stores a bit to provide everyone room to keep a safe social distance. our new in-store signage will remind everyone to let go & have fun (and give each other some space).

Our stores have all the recommended PPE items to keep us safe. items like gloves, masks, and face shields are available for our crew members (and many have opted to sport their own fun, reusable masks!). we’ve taught the wow crew how to properly use, clean, and dispose of their safety gear. Available hand sanitizer. We’ve got hand sanitizers in several designated areas, including right near the registers for customers to use after completing their purchase.

We’ve scaled our hours back to allow the wow crew extra time to thoroughly clean our stores and restock the products our customers need. Respecting local guidelines. We operate all over the country. we’re keeping up on federal, state, and local laws to ensure we’re following guidelines on how best to keep our customers and wow crew safe.

For more store locations visit the Five Below store website here.