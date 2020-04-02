FirstMed Health and Wellness Center offers Telehealth virtual appointments, limited clinic hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — FirstMed Health and Wellness Center , a federally qualified Health Center (FQHC) that provides comprehensive preventative and primary health care services to low income and under-served families in Southern Nevada, is offering telehealth appointments with some clinic hours for in-person medical and behavioral health appointments.

Two locations of FirstMed are open for telehealth appointments via video or phone call during these hours: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call 702-731-0909 to set up a telehealth appointment, and have your insurance information ready. You will receive instructions on how to start your first telehealth appointment on the device of your choice.

Telehealth services include check-ups for primary care and psychiatry, monitoring, recommendations, prescriptions, assessments, therapy sessions and counseling.

In-person medical appointments available on Wednesdays only from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

FirstMed provides primary care on a discounted fee basis to those who are uninsured, undocumented or are covered by Medicaid.

FirstMed accepts Medicaid, Medicare and cash payments. If you do not have insurance, Medicaid navigators will assist you with applying for benefits or examine your eligibility for a sliding scale.