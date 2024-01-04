LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A first-of-its-kind immersive playground is coming to the Las Vegas Strip this month, the developer announced.

Play Social Inc. announced Thursday that Play Playground, a “fantastical immersive playground” will open at Luxor Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Jan 18.

According to a release, the 15,000 square-foot playground will feature more than 20 larger-than-life “nostalgic” games that they say will “require zero skill, but a whole lot of soul.” the space will also feature two bars, VIP mezzanine, and private event spaces.

Play Playground opens at the Luxor Hotel and Casino on Jan. 18 (Play Playground)

Some of the games listed on the Play Playground website include:

Perfect Popper: a game similar to the board game “Perfection,” where players will attempt to match pieces to the correct spots before time runs out

Ringer Run: players will focus on moving a wand though a hanging maze without the wand touching the sides, with the fastest time winning the most points

Biggle Ball: players will need to work together to guide a ball through a huge maze for points

High Jump: players will jump and hop to each side of the game as they attempt to hit the buttons as they light up

Bullseye Bounce: players will soar through the air to hit the bullseye on the larger-than-life Velcro wall

and more!

“Our large-scale, tactile games and attractions offer something for everybody—over-the-top physical games, memory games, puzzle games and team games all in a magical, high-energy environment designed for friendly competition and sharing on social media as players scale the leaderboard,” the release said.

The playground will be family-friendly during the day, but after 5 p.m. will be available for adults only. Ticket pricing will start at $37, the release said. Play Playground will be open Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets for Play Playground can be purchased online.