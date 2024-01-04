LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A first-of-its-kind immersive playground is coming to the Las Vegas Strip this month, the developer announced.
Play Social Inc. announced Thursday that Play Playground, a “fantastical immersive playground” will open at Luxor Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Jan 18.
According to a release, the 15,000 square-foot playground will feature more than 20 larger-than-life “nostalgic” games that they say will “require zero skill, but a whole lot of soul.” the space will also feature two bars, VIP mezzanine, and private event spaces.
Some of the games listed on the Play Playground website include:
- Perfect Popper: a game similar to the board game “Perfection,” where players will attempt to match pieces to the correct spots before time runs out
- Ringer Run: players will focus on moving a wand though a hanging maze without the wand touching the sides, with the fastest time winning the most points
- Biggle Ball: players will need to work together to guide a ball through a huge maze for points
- High Jump: players will jump and hop to each side of the game as they attempt to hit the buttons as they light up
- Bullseye Bounce: players will soar through the air to hit the bullseye on the larger-than-life Velcro wall
- and more!
“Our large-scale, tactile games and attractions offer something for everybody—over-the-top physical games, memory games, puzzle games and team games all in a magical, high-energy environment designed for friendly competition and sharing on social media as players scale the leaderboard,” the release said.
The playground will be family-friendly during the day, but after 5 p.m. will be available for adults only. Ticket pricing will start at $37, the release said. Play Playground will be open Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Tickets for Play Playground can be purchased online.