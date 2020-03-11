First NBA game of the season will be played without fans

FILE – In this April 21, 2019, file photo, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, top, dunks as Los Angeles Clippers guard Landry Shamet defends during the second half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Los Angeles. Rarely relevant at the same time on the basketball court, the Knicks and Nets are front and center in the free agency race, two of the teams best positioned to make a splash when the market opens. Both can afford two top players, with hopes of landing not only a Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, but possibly even both. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors to play Brooklyn Nets at home Thursday night in first NBA game without fans.

The announcement comes after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on Wednesday and the mayor of San Francisco banned public gatherings of more than 1,000 people. California declared a state of emergency over the virus.

According to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are 121,000 cases worldwide with 1,100 in the U.S. More than 66,000 have recovered and more than 4,000 have died.