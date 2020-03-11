First NBA game of the season will be played without fans

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors to play Brooklyn Nets at home Thursday night in first NBA game without fans.
The announcement comes after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on Wednesday and the mayor of San Francisco banned public gatherings of more than 1,000 people. California declared a state of emergency over the virus.
According to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are 121,000 cases worldwide with 1,100 in the U.S. More than 66,000 have recovered and more than 4,000 have died.