FIRST LOOK: Raising Cane’s new two-story location on the Las Vegas strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new spot for the chicken finger chain, Raising Cane’s, is set to open by the end of the year, right along the iconic Las Vegas strip.

A first look at the new 24/7 location today shows that it will be the company’s first-ever two-story spot in the nation.

The restaurant will be located between T-Mobile Arena and Aerie on Las Vegas Boulevard.

“We are so excited to open Canes’ first-ever Las Vegas Strip Restaurant at the end of this year. Between this killer, the two-story location right on Las Vegas Boulevard, the iconic design of this Restaurant, and our amazing Chicken Fingers, I have no doubt that Caniacs from all over the world are going to make this Restaurant one of our biggest successes. We can’t wait to get started” said Jason Zwerin, Raising Canes’ Regional Leader of Restaurants.