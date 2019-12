BERLIN (CBS) — Twin 3-month-old pandas are celebrating their first holiday season with some festive decorations at the Berlin Zoo. Here’s a look at the duo and their adorably small stockings.

The cubs were born on Aug. 31 to mother Meng Meng, 6, who is on loan from China. She is receiving some extra support following the births because pandas typically only raise one cub at a time.

They now weigh around 11 pounds each and are developing at a good rate, according to zoo keepers.