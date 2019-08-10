First-generation Nevada State College students honored at summer ceremony

HENDERSON, NV – Nevada State College students who participated in Nepantla, a four-year program that empowers first-generation college students, were honored for finishing the Nepantla Summer Bridge Program at their Summer Ceremony of Completion on Friday, August 9.

Thirty-seven students, who are expected to graduate Nevada State College in 2023, were honored at the ceremony. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, one of the many keynote speakers at the ceremony, gave a speech to empower and inspire the first-generation students.

Nepantla is an academic program at Nevada State College that helps first-generation college students transition from high school to college by providing summer courses, growth-mindset workshops, and access to support services.

Throughout the program, students are encouraged to determine their purpose, employ grit, and move in solidarity as they progress through their degree paths at Nevada State College.