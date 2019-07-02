Fireworks task force to target people popping illegal fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the 4th of July right around the corner, officials expect to see a lot of illegal fireworks lighting up the valley sky this week, so a fireworks task force will target people who break the law. It’s a valley-wide effort.

Safe and Sane fireworks are the only legal fireworks. Residents can get them at pop up stands across the valley. Several local departments will be in different neighborhoods to make sure there aren’t any other ones going off.

“Our guys will be out there patrolling just for illegal fireworks,” said Eric Leavitt, North Las Vegas. “We’ll be giving tickets, and we’ll handle it how we see fit.”

If caught, a citation can cost up to $1,000.

“It’s one of the main complaints that we get during this time of year and not only on the fourth but before and after the fourth,” Leavitt said. “It’s been a major problem in the Valley for a while so to get a handle on it, it’s going to take years.”

Those wanting to report illegal fireworks seen are heard in their area should call 311. Reports can also be made online at www.ispyfireworks.com.

In 2018, the iSpy site logged more than 25,000 complaints. The data is used to document problem areas and plan future law enforcement efforts.

Illegal fireworks include firecrackers, roman candles, and skyrockets.