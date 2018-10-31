Firelight Barn in Henderson is home to Mama’s Wranglers

NEW YORK (AP) — When author Angela Flournoy was asked to dress as her favorite literary character for a magazine shoot four years ago, she knew how to look the part: a wide and "severe hat," a fur stole and the kind of stare that dares you to stare back.

For a day she could pretend to be Sula Peace, from Nobel laureate Toni Morrison's novel "Sula," an ode to female friendship and how it can endure the most shameless betrayals.